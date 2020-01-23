Mighty turns to Balkman, Williams to survive UAE scare in shaky Dubai debut

A SLOPPY and disorganized Mighty Sports side got its act together just in time to turn back the United Arab Emirates national team, 88-82, on Friday at the start of the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship.

Renaldo Balkman and Mikey Williams took over in the endgame when Mighty finally got just enough separation from a UAE side that showed a lot of fight under the leadership of Lebanese legend Fadi El-Khatib.

El-Khatib, 40, came away with 30 points while fellow veteran Qais Alshabebi added 27 for UAE, which led by as many as six points in the final half and gallantly kept the score tied at 78-all, with a little over two minutes left to play.

Mighty only took control in the endgame, when the Fil-Am Williams hit a clutch three-pointer for an 82-78 lead and - after a weary El-Khatib blew two from the free-throw line - Balkman cut loose for a dunk, 84-78.

A Rashed Ayman three-pointer cut the Mighty lead to three points, but Williams cooly sank two penalty free throws before Thirdy Ravena's layup had a good-sized crowd of mostly Filipino fans at the Shabab Al Ahli Club heaving a sigh of relief.