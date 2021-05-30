Kai Sotto detour Down Under the perfect pathway to NBA, says AJ Edu

LIKE most of Kai Sotto's peers, AJ Edu feels the decision of his Gilas Pilipinas Youth teammate to take his act to Australia is a giant step forward in his quest to become the first homegrown Filipino to be drafted in the NBA.

"I was very, very happy for him," he told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala. "Immediately when I heard the news, I made sure that I contacted him and congratulated him."

Sotto signed a multi-year deal with the Adelaide 36ers and will start playing in the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball League (NBL) after his aborted run with the NBA G League Ignite team.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But Edu believes that this is the next best thing for the 7-foot-3 center, who was side-by-side with him in representing the country in international youth competitions.

"I feel like it's a very good step for him," he said. "We've seen it work before with LaMelo Ball who was the No. 3 pick [in the 2020 NBA Draft] and he came from the NBL. So it's definitely a pathway that is proven."

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Part of Edu's confidence is in the youth development program exhibited in the NBL, with Aussie point guard Josh Giddey also poised to become a lottery pick this year.

"It's just up to him, really. The sky's the limit with him. As everyone knows, the potential that he has is incredible. So I mean, it's up to him, but the pathway that he's going in is, definitely, I feel like the right direction."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.