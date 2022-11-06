SJ Belangel silenced as Daegu slumps; Gutang debuts for Sakers

SJ Belangel had a silent night on Sunday as Daegu KOGAS Pegasus fell to their third straight defeat - a 76-62 loss to Changwon LG Sakers in the 2022-23 KBL season at Daegu Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard only had two points and two rebounds in 11 minutes of action as the home team sunk to 2-7.

Daegu leaned on Lee Dae Sung's 20 points built on three three-pointers and Murphy Holloway's 15 points and 10 rebounds in the defeat.

Justin Gutang made his season debut for Changwon and had one assist in his one minute and 36 seconds of play.

Assem Marei led the way with 20 points, 21 rebounds, four steals, and one block, as former Phoenix import Lee Gwan-hee shot 3-of-8 from distance for his 19 points and three boards to even the Sakers went back to 4-4.

RJ Abarrientos, meanwhile, sat out his third straight game due to a sprained ankle as Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus fell to Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 102-85, at Goyang Gymnasium.

Gauge Prim put Ulsan on his back with his 24 points and nine rebounds, but the Phoebus dropped back-to-back games to slide to a 5-4 slate.

