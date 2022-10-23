Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Oct 23
    Basketball

    SJ Belangel struggles as Daegu loses; Abando a DNP again

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    SJ Belangel

    SJ Belangel struggled as Daegu KOGAS Pegasus suffered a second straight loss in the 2022-23 KBL season, 81-70, at the hands of the Seoul Samsung Thunders on Sunday at Jamsil Arena.

    The Gilas Pilipinas guard only scored six points but made up for it with seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists for the Pegasus, who dropped to a 1-3 card.

    Alvano shines

    Ethan Alvano, meanwhile, helped Wonju DB Promy to back-to-back wins as it took down Seoul SK Knights, 92-83, at Wonju Gymnasium.

    The Fil-Am guard made two treys for his 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal as Wonju evened its standing at 2-2.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Rhenz Abando still was not fielded in Anyang KGC's 81-79 loss to Jeonju KCC Egis at Jeonju Gymnasium.

      It was the first loss for Anyang after a 4-0 start to the season.

      Watch Now
      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again