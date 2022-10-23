SJ Belangel struggles as Daegu loses; Abando a DNP again

SJ Belangel struggled as Daegu KOGAS Pegasus suffered a second straight loss in the 2022-23 KBL season, 81-70, at the hands of the Seoul Samsung Thunders on Sunday at Jamsil Arena.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard only scored six points but made up for it with seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists for the Pegasus, who dropped to a 1-3 card.

Alvano shines

Ethan Alvano, meanwhile, helped Wonju DB Promy to back-to-back wins as it took down Seoul SK Knights, 92-83, at Wonju Gymnasium.

The Fil-Am guard made two treys for his 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal as Wonju evened its standing at 2-2.

Rhenz Abando still was not fielded in Anyang KGC's 81-79 loss to Jeonju KCC Egis at Jeonju Gymnasium.

It was the first loss for Anyang after a 4-0 start to the season.

