    Thu, Nov 17
    Basketball

    SJ Belangel's 10 can't stop Daegu from suffering 4th straight loss

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    SJ Belangel

    SJ Belangel could not help Daegu KOGAS Pegasus overcome Goyang Carrot Jumpers, 90-66, in the 2022-23 KBL season on Thursday at Daegu Gymnasium.

    SJ Belangel KBL news

    Getting the starting nod, the Gilas Pilipinas playmaker collected 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the loss.

    It was Daegu's fourth straight defeat to fall to 2-8.

    Murphy Holloway nabbed a double-double of 16 points and 12 boards, while Lee Dae-sung shot two treys for his 14 points in the loss.

    Goyang leaned on Lee Jung-hyun's 22 points, four boards, and four rebounds in the win.

