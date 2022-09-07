SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos set for early Korea faceoff

GILAS Pilipinas peers SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos begin their overseas campaign against each other as they face off in the 2022 Korean Basketball League (KBL) Cup.

Belangel vs Abarrientos KBL face-off

Belangel's Daegu KOGAS Pegasus and Abarrientos' Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus will play in a two-game series as they have been placed in Group D in what would serve as a preseason preparation ahead of the season proper.

The two teams collide on Oct. 2 and 4.

Rhenz Abando's Anyang KGC is placed in Group C together with Changwon LG Sakers, featuring Justin Gutang, and guest club Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps.

William Navarro will get the first taste of action for the Filipino imports there as his Seoul Samsung Thunders take on the Goyang Carrot Jumpers in Group A action on Oct. 1, before taking on the Seoul SK Knights.

Group B consists of Wonju DB Promy, which will parade Ethan Alvano, Suwon KT Sonicboom, and the Ra Gun-A-led Jeonju KCC Egis.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Only the top teams from each group will advance to the knockout playoffs, with the no. 1 teams of Group A and B facing off and Group C and D colliding.

All games will be held at Tongyeong Gymnasium starting Oct. 1, with the one-game championship facing off on Oct. 8.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.