SJ Belangel impresses as a starter in Daegu's first win of KBL season

SJ Belangel played big in Daegu KOGAS Pegasus' first win in the 2022-23 KBL season - a 98-78 rout of Wonju DB Promy on Wednesday at Daegu Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard unloaded 14 points on 2-of-4 shooting from distance, on top of eight assists and six rebounds as a starter in the team's breakthrough win.

Senegalese center Youssou Ndoye imposed his will down low with 22 points, 17 boards, four dimes, and three blocks for Daegu.

Jeong Hyo Geun also scored 17 points from three treys and six rebounds, as Shin Seung Min got 14 points and eight boards in a win that atoned for a 81-72 defeat to Jeonju KCC Egis last Sunday.

Ethan Alvano tallied 14 points, five assists, and three rebounds in the Wonju defeat to fall to 0-2.

Lennard Freeman chimed in 14 points and eight boards for the Promy.

