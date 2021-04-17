Siquijor players Sereno, Castellano spared Vismin lifetime bans

ALCANTARA - Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup officials have absolved two members of Siquijor from the lifetime ban imposed on the team.

Miguel Castellano and Mike Sereno have been cleared by the league as the two were not present during the controversial game that transpired last Wednesday.

Castellano missed the game and stayed in the team's hotel during the game as he was nursing a sore right knee.

"Our doctors here have confirmed that Miguel was really nursing an injury that cost him to miss the game," said chief operations officer Rocky Chan.

On the other hand, Sereno had asked to leave the bubble prior to the league's tip-off last April 9.

The swingman out of University of Southern Philippines Foundation had been training with the team prior but had to leave due to "personal reasons."

Vincent Tangcay's case is also under review as he did not play a single second in the contest.

"We are also reviewing the other players in the game," added Chan.

The league had earlier slapped a ban on the entire team last Thursday, citing "acts dishonorable to the game."

Representatives from the Games and Amusements Board wrote in their report to chairman Baham Mitra that players and coaches from the Mystics showed no sympathy over what transpired during the game.