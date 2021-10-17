Alvark Tokyo downs struggling Shinshu ahead of Matthew Aquino debut

ALVARK Tokyo sent the Shinshu Brave Warriors to their fourth straight loss, 86-74, on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

Daiki Tanaka continued his court wizardry for the home team, leading the way with 15 points, four assists, and two steals to help Tokyo rise to 4-2.

Jordan Taylor and Taiki Osakabe added 13 points apiece, Alex Kirk had 12 points and five boards, and Spanish center Sebas Saiz registered a double-double with his 11 points, 12 rebounds, and two steals.

Alvark manhandled the Brave Warriors with a 29-point second period to break away with a 50-33 halftime edge.

Matthew Aquino is expected to see action for Shinshu next week

That lead grew to 23 points, 74-51, with 7:44 left to play after a Tanaka fadeaway, but Shinshu slowly crawled their way back, getting to within 12 before running out of time.

Josh Hawkinson paced the Brave Warriors with 22 points on 4-of-8 shooting from deep, to go with six rebounds, but it wasn't enough as they fell to a 2-4 card.

Yuta Okada made three of his three-pointers for 20 points and three assists, as Wayne Marshall had 17 points, six boards, and three assists in the defeat.

Shinshu turns its attention to Osaka Evessa next week at Ookini Arena Maishima in a game where Matthew Aquino is expected to make his debut.

