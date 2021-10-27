Shinshu stretches win streak to three as Matthew Aquino sits again

YUTA Okada drained the game-winning three with 53 seconds left as the Shinshu Brave Warriors took the 87-84 victory over Levanga Hokkaido Wednesday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Kotobuki Arena Chikuma.

Blazing was Shinshu's starting guard as he went 10-of-16 from the field for his 26 points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals to help his side rise to 5-4 and stretch its winning streak to three.

But it was the Brave Warriors big men who sealed the deal late, grabbing two crucial offensive boards to milk the clock in the final minute.

Josh Hawkinson tallied 15 points and three rebounds, and Anthony McHenry got 15 points, nine boards, four steals, two assists, and two blocks.

McHenry, however, almost cost Shinshu the win with a bad pass in the last 12 ticks that opened the window for Ryoma Hashimoto to get a shot up late for Hokkaido. Fortunately, the ball failed to find the bottom of the net as Marshall grabbed the rebound as time expired.

Matthew Aquino B.League update

Ko Kumagai also scored 10 points for the Brave Warriors, as Matthew Aquino once again failed to see action in the game.

He hopes that the 10-day break will work in his favor as Shinshu hosts the Akita Northern Happinets on Nov. 6 and 7 at White Ring Arena.

Shawn Long powered the Levanga with 27 points, six rebounds, and four assists, while De'Mon Brooks shot 3-of-3 from deep for his 23 points, six boards, and three assists in the loss that sent them to a 3-6 slate.

Meanwhile, SeaHorses Mikawa staged a killer fourth quarter assault to pull the rug under Ibaraki Robots and take the 81-71 victory at Wing Arena Kariya.

Satoshi Nagano picked the right time to wax hot, scoring all of his 16 points on a scintillating 4-of-4 clip from deep in the payoff period to help Mikawa turn a close 54-52 lead to a 10-point win.

Davante Gardner topped the SeaHorses with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, Yudai Nishida scored 14 points, and Avi Koki Schafer registered 10 points and nine rebounds to extend their win streak to six.

Mikawa now grabbed a share of the lead with a 7-2 record in the standings.

It was a bitter loss for Ibaraki, which slumped to its second straight loss to drop to 1-8.

Chehales Tapscott led the Robots with a near-triple-double effort of 19 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in the defeat.

Eric Jacobsen also had 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Kohei Fukuzawa made four of his 10 shots from threes, alongside his four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in the loss.

Ibaraki is hopeful that Javi Gomez de Liano can finally clear his documents that would allow him to debut on Nov. 6 and 7 on the road against Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima.

