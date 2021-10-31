Shinshu sends Nagoya crashing out of Emperor's Cup

SHINSHU Brave Warriors got the better of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, 90-80, Sunday at Kishiwada City Gymnasium to march on to the next round of the 97th Emperor's Cup.

Yudai Okada caught fire for Shinshu, making five of his seven three-pointers to finish with 29 points, two assists, and two steals in the victory.

Josh Hawkinson also bullied his way to 16 points, six boards, and three assists, as Wayne Marshall got 14 points, five boards, three dimes, two steals, and two blocks.

Ray Parks was held to just two points as he was plagued with foul trouble in his 24 minutes.

Aquino sees action

Matthew Aquino played only one minute and 28 seconds for Shinshu and was scoreless.

He really didn't need to, especially after a fiery fourth quarter that saw the Brave Warriors go on a 15-1 blast to wrest a 80-74 edge on a Marshall jumper in the final 1:43.

Shinshu will next face the winner of the game between the Niigata Albirex BB and the Hiroshima Dragonflies, with the clash set for Monday.

Coty Clarke topscored for Nagoya with 21 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists, as Tatsuya Ito got 18 points, three dimes, and two boards in the loss.

