Shinshu stretches streak to four with rout of Akita

THE Shinshu Brave Warriors extended win streak to four, beating the Akita Northern Happinets by 25 points, 76-51, Saturday in the Japan B.League at the White Ring Arena.

Wayne Marshall ignited the home team's pullaway, firing seven of his 18 points in Shinshu's 22-point second quarter to make it a 48-26 halftime lead.

He also grabbed four rebounds as the Brave Warriors rose to a 6-4 record.

Josh Hawkinson also contributed 15 points, seven boards, and two assists, Reo Maeda had 11 points built on a pair of treys with his four rebounds and two dimes, and Yuta Osaki had 10 points off the bench.

Matthew Aquino and the Brave Warriors improve to 6-4.

PHOTO: Shinshu Brave Warriors/ B.LEAGUE

The big first half allowed Shinshu to deploy Matthew Aquino, who spent the final 2:27 on the court and produced two points and two rebounds.

The Brave Warriors eye a sweep of the two-game series on Sunday.

Alex Davis led the Northern Happinets with 13 points and 11 rebounds, as Jordan Glynn got 11 points and six boards in the defeat to drop to 4-6 and taste their third straight loss.

