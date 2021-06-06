Shiga cancels Kiefer Ravena prescon to avoid 'adding to confusion'

SHIGA Lakestars is hoping to find a common ground in the situation of new signing Kiefer Ravena.

The Japanese B.League team announced on Sunday that a virtual press conference set on Monday that was supposed to welcome the 6-foot guard to its fold has been postponed after issues arose on his current contract with NLEX.

"We have decided to postpone the press conference until a more appropriate time, as holding a press conference with Ravena and us at this time may add more confusion of the situation. We will continue discussions to resolve this issues," Shiga said in a media statement.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Lakestars announced Ravena's signing on Wednesday, but the move has since sparked controversy in the Philippines, especially with Ravena still under contract with the Road Warriors through 2023.

The PBA board has since written the Japanese professional league imploring Ravena to honor his contract with NLEX, and in turn thumbed down the move to Shiga for the 2021-22 season.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kiefer was supposed to play for the Lakestars under the Asian Players Quota, which would have made him the second Filipino to play in the Land of the Rising Sun and rejoin his brother Thirdy, who is playing for San-En NeoPhoenix.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.