Ignite coach Brian Shaw surprised by Kai Sotto's Gilas commitment

IGNITE coach Brian Shaw was surprised by the news of Kai Sotto committing to Gilas Pilipinas, but understood the 18-year-old's desire to represent his country in the international stage.

"That’s news to me. I haven’t heard that yet," he said on Friday (Manila time).

Not that it's a bad thing, the former NBA player said.

"That’s a good thing if he wants to play and represent his country and try to help them qualify for the upcoming international events. As much basketball as Kai is going to play is going to benefit him."

PHOTO: Screenshot from NBA G League scrimmage video

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Sotto's commitment, though, brings up an interesting scheduling conflict with the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers set in Clark poised to coincide with the planned NBA G League season.

Shaw is firm in his belief that as admirable as Sotto's commitment is to the national team, the 7-foot-2 center will be tested more if he stays with Ignite.

"I still believe that the competition he will be playing here in the bubble will be better competition than what he will be playing there. That’s the decision he will make and we will have to live with," he said.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Still, Shaw heaped praises on Sotto, who has been notable despite his pedestrian numbers in the two scrimmages the select team had against the G League veterans.

"The way the game goes, he is not going to put up super great numbers in a situation like this because it’s a guard game. He doesn’t get as many touches as everyone does," said Shaw.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"But you can see his skillset, his IQ. He does a lot of good things out there on the court. You can’t really judge him by how many points he gets here and there. He is getting stronger and getting better understanding. He’s improving and I’m really, really impressed with his skillset for a guy his size."