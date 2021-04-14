Big game from Shaq Imperial leads Mandaue past Bohol in VisMin Cup

ALCANTARA, CEBU — KCS-Mandaue City found its groove in the final quarter to beat Tubigon Bohol, 97-71, in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Wednesday night at Civic Center.

Shaquille Imperial combined with Steve Castro, Jonel Bonganciso, and Red Cachuela in a sizzling 27-11 run that enabled Mandaue to run away with its second win in three games while keeping Bohol winless in as many matches.

Imperial, a former Cesafi MVP, had his best game as a pro, tallying 17 points, four rebounds, six assists, two steals, and a block.

Gryann Mendoza added 15 markers, six boards, four dimes, a steal, and a block while former San Beda big man Michole Solera had 14 points and four boards.

Still reeling from its 57-77 loss to MJAS Zenith on Tuesday night, KCS found themselves in a dogfight against the Mariners in the endgame.

KCS head coach Mike Reyes gave his second and third-string players a lot of credit for the victory.

“The second group and third group stepped up tonight,” said Reyes. “Wala si Ping (Exciminiano) and (Al Francis) Tamsi got injured. They started their work on defense and the offense came around.”

Joseph Marquez led Bohol with 20 points before suffering what appeared to be an ankle injury late in the game.

The scores:

KCS-Mandaue (97) — Imperial 17, Mendoza 15, Solera 14, Castro 11, Nalos 7, Cachuela 7, Octobre 6, Soliva 5, Delator 4, Mercader 4, Bonganciso 4, Roncal 3, Tamsi 0.



Bohol (71) — Marquez 20, Llagas 11, Musngi 11, Dadjijul 10, Tilos 5, Leonida 4, Cabizares 4, Casera 4, Ibarra 2, Montilla 0.

Quarterscores: 22-15, 45-35, 62-54, 97-71