Shaq Imperial's late trey for Mandaue sends Talisay reeling to first loss

ALCANTARA, CEBU — Shaq Imperial was clutch as KCS-Mandaue stunned MJAS-Talisay City, 67-66, in Game One of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup-Visayas Leg finals on Friday night.

Imperial’s cluth three-pointer with 40 seconds left rescued Mandaue from the brink of collapse after it squandered an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Mandaue can capture the Visayas championship when it tangles with MJAS anew in Game Two on Saturday, 7 p.m.

Talisay was up by two, 66-64, after Darrell Menina's two free throws when Imperial missed a triple and missed a short jumper. His confidence unshaken, Imperial got the ball back after an offensive rebound by Michole Sorela and sank a triple to push KCS ahead, 67-66.

Talisay had a shot at regaining the lead after big man Jhaymo Eguilos got fouled, but the center flubbed both free throws and Mandaue forward Dyll Roncal secured the rebound to give his team possession with 32 ticks to go.

Sorela clanked a short baseline jumper while fellow big man Bernie Bregondo missed a putback in Talisay's final possession.

Season MVP Jaymar Gimpayan came away with the loose ball with six seconds to go but could not call a timeout due to a wild scramble, leading skipper Paulo Hubalde to heave a desperation three-pointer that hit nothing but air as time expired.

Talisay suffered first loss in the tournament after a 10-game sweep of the elimination round, which included two wins over KCS by an average margin of 14.0 points.

Imperial, the reigning CESAFI MVP, led Mandaue with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Gryann Mendoza added 15 points, 11 coming in the fourth when Mandaue threatened to blow the game wide open as they took a 62-51 lead, with 5:40 left.



Ping Exciminiano added 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals on top of playing incredible defense on Talisay’s cadre of perimeter threats.



Patrick Cabahug led Talisay with 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field while Menina chipped in 11 on a 3-of-9 clip.

The scores:KCS-Mandaue (67)—Imperial 16, Mendoza 16, Exciminiano 10, Bregondo 7, Sorela 6, Delator 4, Roncal 4, Tamsi 3, Castro 0, Soliva 0, Octobre 0, Nalos 0, Mercader 0, Bongaciso 0.MJAS-Talisay (66)—Cabahug 12, Menina 11, Eguilos 8, Villafranca 8, Gimpayan 7, Hubalde 6, Moralde 3, Mojica 3, Santos 2, Casajeros 2, Acuña 2, Jamon 2, Alvarez 0.Quarterscores: 12-18, 27-32, 47-44, 67-66.

