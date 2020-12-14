Fans' corner: Former Hong Kong domestic helper back home to give pro basketball a shot

By RHAN MORALEDA, Basketball Republic

SHANA Mae Latoza used to work as a domestic helper in Hong Kong. But that didn't stop the 28-year-old Filipina to still do what she loves and continue the quest for her childhood dream- to play basketball and become a professional player.

So when the Women’s National Basketball League-Philippines opened it's door to Filipina cagers who wanted to apply for the first women's pro league in the country, with a mixture of circumstances, luck, and a little push from her friends, she didn't hesitate to apply.

A 5-foot-4 guard/forward, native of Iloilo City, and the eldest of the five siblings, she shared to us her story on how she started to love basketball at a young age.

"When I was a kid na-impluwensyahan ako ng Papa ko at mga kalaro ko, I used to play with boys on my age kaya na hasa yung skills ko."

Those games honed her skills and led her to play organized basketball in high school at Jayobo National Highschool, eventually playing good enough to be one of the representatives of Iloilo in the Palarong Pambansa.

After her stint in high school, she was offered an athletic scholarship to play in college at West Visayas State University. Due to financial difficulty, she accepted the offer, a move later proven to be a right one as she led her team to three regional championships, on top of three MVPs.

After she graduated in college, she had to work in Hong Kong as a domestic helper to sustain her siblings' education and family needs.

"My priority is always my family and my parents can't support my three siblings in university, that’s why I choose to help them kahit anong trabaho po para makapag work ako. I applied to Hong Kong as a domestic helper.”

But as fate would have it, even in a country where basketball is the third-ranked sport, she was still able to play competitive basketball in both Hong Kong and Macau where she won MVPs and led her team to multiple championships.

"When I arrived there, may basketball league of OFW’s and fil-foreign sa Hong Kong at sumali ako, then nakilala ako sa Hong Kong kaya minsan hinuhugot ako sa Macao to play there."

Unfortunately, she was not spared of the negative effect of the pandemic that hit the whole world as she was laid off by her employer due to financial crisis, forcing her to leave Hong Kong.

But as the door closed in that country, a window opened in her motherland and again lady luck would knock on her door once again as WNBL-Philippines started accepting applicants for their first draft in which out of over 700 hopefuls, she was one of the 177 applicants who were accepted to join the draft combine which gave her the confidence and mentality to get drafted by a team that will utilize her skills.

Shana gave an advice to young girls who want to play basketball or are being discouraged of playing basketball: "Sa lahat ng kids na kung ano ang desire ng puso nyo kung gusto nyo maglaro ng basketball or whatever sports you like, kung marunong kayo wag kayong mahiya kasi babae kayo. Kung meron kayong skills go for it show it kasi binigay ni God yan sa'yo."

She is the epitome of a true Filipina, whatever happens in life you still have to push forward to make your dream a reality and continue to fight on.