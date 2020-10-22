Serbians a big boost, but win still elusive for NeoPhoenix

SERBIAN imports boosted San-En NeoPhoenix's cause, but they still fell short to the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 83-79, Wednesday at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium to remain winless in the 2020-21 B.League.

Stevan Jelovac paced the home team with 31 points and 10 rebounds in his debut, while Nenad Miljenovic had 15 points, seven assists, and four boards.

They, however, couldn't pull off the win late as Josh Hawkinson broke a 79-all deadlock and canned four freebies in the final 21 seconds to give the Brave Warriors a four-point cushion as the NeoPhoenix failed to convert late.

Atsuya Ota added nine points, four assists, and three rebounds in the game, which sent San-En down to 0-7.

The NeoPhoenix remain in wait for the arrival of Thirdy Ravena, who is still undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine before being cleared to join his Japanese side on November.

San-En goes on the road anew to face the Hiroshima Dragonflies (1-6) in a pair of games this weekend at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

Hawkinson paced Shinshu with 28 points and 10 rebounds as it finally earned its breakthrough win this season to rise to 1-6.

Tatsuya Nishiyama added 23 five assists and four boards, while Anthony McHenry chipped in 22 points, nine rebounds, and four dimes in the win.

