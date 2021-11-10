Timely Seiya Ando treys douse Shiga Lakestars' comeback

SEIYA Ando buried two huge treys in the final minutes to take the fight out of Shiga Lakestars and steer the Shimane Susanoo Magic to a 102-94 victory on Wednesday at Ukaruchan Arena.

The former Meralco import proved to be a thorn in the side of the hosts as his timely three-pointers opened a 100-90 lead for Shimane, capping a 9-2 run in the final 2:04 minutes.

The Akatsuki Five mainstay finished with 17 points, 12 assists, three steals, and two rebounds as the Susanoo Magic won their fifth straight game and improved to 9-3 overall in the 2021-22 B.League season.

Shiga Lakestars' Filipino import Kiefer Ravena scored 14 points on 8-of-10 free-throw shooting, on top of six assists, two rebounds, and two steals.

Ravena's charities kept the Lakestars within striking distance, 94-90, with 3:06 remaining, before Ryosuke Shirahama doused that rally for Shimane with a three-pointer, time down to 3:26 minutes.

Reid Travis led the Susanoo Magic with 35 points and 18 rebounds. Ryo Abe shot 3-of-6 from deep for his 15 points and three boards, and Australian forward Nick Kay got a near-triple-double performance of 14 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

Shiga was led by Ovie Soko's 20 points and 14 rebounds, but he committed eight turnovers in the game as the Lakestars lost their fourth fame in a row and dropped back to .500 on a 6-6 record.

Novar Gadson added 16 points, four boards, and three assists for Shiga, which hopes to snap this slide against the Shinshu Brave Warriors at White Ring Arena this weekend.

