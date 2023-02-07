Sedrick Barefield Bay Area contract only for EASL Champions Week

THE Bay Area Dragons got even more formidable.

The Hong Kong ballclub is bringing in Sedrick Barefield for its coming campaign in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Champions Week in Japan.

The Dragons announced the signing of the 26-year-old Fil-Am guard from California on Tuesday.

“Yes, he’s joining the Bay Area Dragons,” confirmed team manager Maya Montecillo.

Marvin Espiritu of the Espiritu Manotoc Management Basketball Management Philippines (EMBM), who handles Barefield, said the 6-foot-2 product of University of Utah was signed as the Dragons’ Asian import for the March 1-5 tournament in Utsunomiya and Okinawa.

“His status is an Asian import. And alam ko ngayon (Feb. 7) siya darating,” Espiritu said.

PHOTO: AP

His contract with the Dragons however, is only for the Champions Week for now.

The addition of Barefield gives the Dragons additional firepower behind the prolific tandem of Myles Powell and Andrew Nicholson following their strong runner-up finish in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup behind champion Barangay Ginebra.

Upon arrival, Barefield will join the Dragons in their base camp at Shangri-La The Fort and start practicing at Kerry Sports along with Kobey Lam, Zhu Songwei, Hayden Blankley Glen Yang, Scott Ewing, and the rest of the team.

Espiritu said Bay Area was already interested in tapping Barefield after he was released by the Taiwan TSG in the T1League.

“Doon nag open yung interest nila (Dragons) kay Barefield,” he said.

Barefield though, played first with Strong Group in the recently concluded 32nd Dubai International Basketball Championship.

TNT Tropang Giga is bracketed with the Dragons in Group B along with Utsunomiya Brex and Seoul SK Knights, but won’t be playing Bay Area in the pool matches.