Season-low score for Jack Animam as Radnicki bows to Vojvodina

JACK Animam was held to a season-low nine points as Radnicki Kragujevac bowed to league leader Vojvodina 021, 65-48, in the 2021-22 First Women's Basketball League of Serbia at Jezero Hall.

It was the first time that the Filipina import was limited to a single-digit score after averaging 23.6 points and 15.2 rebounds through the team's first five games.

Animam grabbed 13 rebounds, but shot 2-of-7 from the field and also turned the ball over five times in 35 minutes of play.

It was a complete struggle for Radnicki, which fell behind early, 16-6, and even stared at a 19-point hole, 52-33 late in the third period.

Jack Animam and Radnicki slip to 3-3.

PHOTO: Radnicki Kragujevac

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Kragujevac-based squad had an anemic shooting night, making only four of 19 shots from deep and was beaten off the boards, 47 to 39.

Marijana Stojanovic topscored for Radnicki with 11 points, Andrea Glomazic got nine points, eight steals, and six rebounds, and Milica Indic also finished with nine points and seven boards. Radnicki dropped to an even 3-3 record.

Radnicki looks for a bounce back win on the road against the skidding Student (1-5) on Saturday at Cair Sports Hall.

Sara Elizabeth Loomis paced Vojvodina 021 with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Jovana Jovovic got 15 points and six rebounds as the visitors got 26 points off the bench.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.