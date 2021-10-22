Seahorses Mikawa deal misfiring Niigata a fourth straight loss

KOBE Paras' best effort proved in vain as SeaHorses Mikawa sent the Niigata Albirex BB crashing to their fourth straight loss in the 2021-22 Japan B.League season, 81-58, on Friday at Niigata Higashi General Sports Center.

The SeaHorses broke the game open in the second quarter, holding the Albirex scoreless for seven minutes to turn a close 17-16 advantage into a 27-18 lead. They were never threatened from there on the way to a ffourth straight win.

They improved to 5-2.

With the home team facing a seemingly insurmountable lead, the Filipino import fired four of his six points in the final canto as he tried to will his side back into the game.

Mikawa's defense, however, was stout all game long.

Niigata, Paras slip to 2-5

Everything just clicked from there, with Kyle Collinsworth's layup at the 7:40 mark capping a 9-0 Mikawa run that opened a 26-point edge, 64-38. The lead further swelled to 28 points numerous times in the payoff period.

Paras only made three of his nine attempts, missing two three-point attempts as well as collecting three assists, two rebounds, and two blocks in 28 minutes of action for Niigata, which dropped to a 2-5 card.

Hungarian import Rosco Allen led the Albirex in the losing cause with 18 points, seven boards, and six assists. He also committed six turnovers.

Tshilidzi Nephawe also got 11 points and five boards, as Kimitake Sato shot 3-of-5 from threes for his 11 points in the loss.

Mikawa leaned on Satoshi Nagano, who pumped in 22 points built on four triples, to go with four assists and two rebounds.

Avi Koki Schafer poured in 14 points and five boards, as Ryogo Sumino and Yudai Nishida both had 11 in the SeaHorses win.

The two teams face off anew in the same venue on Saturday.

