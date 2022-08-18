Schonny Winston scores 27 as unbeaten La Salle downs winless JRU

SCHONNY Winston erupted for 27 points as La Salle stayed undefeated in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup with a 74-62 victory over Jose Rizal University on Thursday in San Juan.

The Fil-Am guard drained four of his five triples in the Green Archers' third quarter pullaway as they seized a 55-41 lead before cruising to the win.

"I wasn't happy with the way we played in the first half, but the second half was different. They really came out to play," said coach Derick Pumaren as La Salle climbed to 6-0 in Group B.

Nigerian center Bright Nwankwo added 11 points, nine boards, and three blocks, and Kevin Quiambao had 10 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

Their efforts more than made up for the below par efforts of Michael Phillips, who fouled out midway through the payoff period with just seven points and seven boards.

Winston's hot hands allowed La Salle to create breathing room against a pesky JRU side which even got to within six, 59-53 with 9:17 to play.

Ry dela Rosa did his best to will the Heavy Bombers with 14 points, as Agem Miranda also got 14 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

JRU, however, sunk to a 0-6 hole.

The scores:

La Salle 74 - Winston 27, Nwankwo 11, Quiambao 10, M. Phillips 7, Manuel 5, Austria 4, Nelle 4, Escandor 2, B. Phillips 2, Robinson 1, Cortez 1, Estacio 0, Buensalida 0, Montecillo 0, Galman 0.

JRU 62 - Dela Rosa 14, Miranda 14, Sy 9, De Jesus 6, Medina 6, Guiab 4, Amores 3, De Leon 2, Dionisio 2, Celis 2, Bongay 0, Gonzales 0, Villarin 0, Benitez 0.

Quarterscores: 19-20; 35-35; 59-50; 74-62.

