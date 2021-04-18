SBP wants VisMin Cup 'culprits' banned from all basketball

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is eyeing a stiffer sanction if not an outright ban on personalities involved in the controversial game between Siquijor Mystics and ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City in the Pilipinas VisMin Cup.

SBP president Al S. Panlilio met virtually with the VisMin Cup technical group, all of whom are accredited card-bearing personnel of the country’s governing body for the sport.

The head of the technical group along with the referees conferred with the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) representative present at halftime of the game in Alcantara, Cebu on Wednesday and decided to put an end to the match so as not to ‘prolong the ugly display of shenanigans taking place on the court,’ as noted by the SBP in an official statement.

“Moving forward, the SBP will study how such unwanted incidents that unduly stains the integrity of the game of basketball can be prevented from happening again in the future, and how those guilty of dishonesty playing the game in this deplorable fashion can be penalized if not banned outright from engaging in the sport of basketball,” said Panlilio on Sunday.

As the National Sports Association (NSA) of basketball in the country, Panlilio stressed the SBP is “mandated to oversee that the integrity of the game of basketball is upheld and maintained at all time for it to be a source of inspiration to the youth of the country towards developing role models, who can contribute to the overall effort in nation building.”

The SBP president said the federation is supporting the move of the Games and Amusement Board (GAB) under Chairman Abraham Mitra to further dig into the issue and unmask the real perpetrators behind the move, the VisMin Cup being a professional league in nature.

“The SBP expresses its support to GAB in its moves to get to the truth and accordingly, penalize those who committed this great injustice to all basketball stakeholders, including corporate sponsors who go out of their way to invest financial resources to support and propagate the sport at grassroots level,” Panlilio added.

