SBP names Jack Animam as Women in Basketball Ambassador

MULTI-titled lady cager Jack Animam has been chosen as the Women in Basketball Ambassador of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

The SBP said Animan is the perfect choice for the role being an inspiration to many young Filipina basketball players not only to devote themselves to the sport, but also to set lofty goals for themselves.

Animan again proved her winning lineage after recently helping the Shih Hsin University copped the title in the University Basketball Association in Taiwan behind a perfect record.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“Jack has been a blessing for women’s basketball here in the Philippines and we’re happy to have her front-and-center for the SBP’s Women in Basketball Program,” announced SBP President Al S. Panlilio.

“Aside from winning five straight championships in the UAAP, what really sets Jack apart was that she was always available when the country needed her services on the international stage, may it be for 3x3 or five on five. We know how passionate she is about elevating Filipina basketball players by giving them a bigger stage and that’s why she’s perfect for the role.”

Continue reading below ↓

Part of Animam’s task is to help increase awareness of SBP Women’s in Charge via different activations and encourage women’s participation in the sport by continuing to serve as a role model and an inspiration.