SBP looking at sanctions on controversial VisMin Cup game

SAMAHANG Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is studying the possible sanctions it could slap on Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup following the controversial game between the ARQ-Lapu-Lapu City Heroes and the Siquijor Mystics this past week.

President Al Panlilio said that the federation is already looking into the matter, one which "completely disrespects the game that we love."

"I was aghast with that incident," he told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala. "I already asked executive Sonny Barrios and [director of operations] Butch Antonio to investigate what happened kasi hindi ito acceptable in any sport."

"They were the only few who were privileged to play and they should take advantage of that. There's a great responsibility of being given that chance and they have to show the youth how the game should be played."

PHOTO: Screenshot from VisMin Super Cup coverage

The farcical game between the two last Wednesday was marred with horribly botched free throws and missed open lay-ups, with players from both sides displaying a complete lack of effort. Rightfully so, it triggered an investigation from the league itself as allegations of game-fixing and point-shaving were thrown.

Officials from the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup immediately took action on the matter and banished the whole Siquijor team while also meting out fines and suspensions to a number of players from the Lapu-Lapu City squad.

Panlilio noted that despite the regional league still not being a member of the SBP, the national sports association for basketball has the power to impose its will on them, all the more with Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup being given a pro status by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

"I think from the federation's point of view, we can sanction them, maybe by suspending the players and the league," he said as the SBP further study the matter.

"Definitely, we need to sanction them. I just want to make sure that we make the right application of sanctions. I think part of this is a discussion with GAB."

Panlilio added that he's looking to engage in discussions with GAB, led by chairman Baham Mitra, to avoid such incidents to happen in the future, all the more for associations affiliated and are looking to be members of the SBP.

"From the SBP's point of view, we do a membership eligibility committee that leagues apply to SBP. I don't know if VisMin has already applied, but we have a criteria for membership. If you become a member, you are part of the voting for the national congress and we're very strict with our eligibility rules. There are criteria required to become a member, so we will have to work with GAB and moving forward, how do we avoid such things," he said.