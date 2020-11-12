Santillan believes it won't take long for Ayo to adjust to 3x3 game

IT seems like it was just yesterday when Santi Santillan was a wide-eyed kid who came from Cebu and was looking to make a name for himself in Manila.

Transferring from University of the Visayas to La Salle, the 6-foot-5 knew that a lot of eyes were on him to prove himself worthy of his spot.

Luckily, coach Aldin Ayo was there to put tremendous belief in him, giving him the break he needed as Santillan became one of the most solid forwards in the collegiate ranks.

Who would've expected that in 2020, they are set for a reunion, albeit in the 3x3 circuit this time. Ayo was named as the head coach for Manila Chooks TM, paving the way for him getting another chance to handle his old recruit.

"Syempre, nakaka-excite talaga kasi coach ko siya ulit," said Santillan. "Alam ko na naman paano siya mag-coach tapos alam din niya paano ako maglaro."

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Familiarity certainly will come in handy for Ayo, who will be making his first dip in 3x3 basketball, as he will once again have Santillan at his disposal.

"Si Santi, alam na alam na naman natin kung anong kayang gawin niya. Masaya akong makakasama ko siya ulit," said the fiery mentor.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Santillan, however, believes that it won't take Ayo that long to get his groove in the halfcourt game.

Winners, after all, always learn how to adjust.

"Kitang kita naman natin ang record niya dati pa. Nadala niya lahat ng team niya sa Finals, di ba?," the Philippines' no. 6-ranked 3x3 player said.

"Alam na alam kong si coach Aldin, mabilis mag-aadjust yan, kahit 3x3 pa yan."

Ayo will have to do just that with Manila Chooks TM set to compete in the 2020 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters on November 20 and 21.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.