Cosari plays big in overtime as San Sebastian slips past UST

AMMAR Cosari scored seven points in the overtime period to help San Sebastian pull off a 100-96 overtime win over University of Santo Tomas in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Tuesday in San Juan.

The 6-foot-5 forward finished with nine points, nine rebounds, and three assists to help the Golden Stags move up to a 2-1 win-loss record in Group B at the end of a fiercely fought game.

"Sabi namin nila coach Melo [Banua], mag-stick lang sa game plan which is yung defense muna," said assistant coach Louie Bautista. "Maganda ang defense namin sa start ng overtime tapos yung offense sumunod na lang."

Cosari's big buckets in the extra period allowed San Sebastian to erecy a five-point lead, 96-91, with 2:31 remaining before Alex Desoyo and Rhinwil Yambing made big baskets to cushion UST's late comeback.

Desoyo paced the Golden Stags with 13 points, four rebounds, and two steals to make up for the exit of Rafael Are, who suffered a sprained ankle in the first half.

Are and Polo Gabat had 11 points apiece, as Yambing, Raymart Escobido, and Cris Shanoda all had 10 each.

UST, meanwhile, dropped to a 1-2 record.

Nic Cabanero led the Growling Tigers with 16 points and four rebounds, while Kean Baclaan also had 16 points, six assists, and four boards in the loss. With reports from Sofia Rodelas

The scores:

SAN SEBASTIAN 100 - Desoyo 13, P. Gabat 11, Are 11, Shanoda 10, Yambing 10, Escobido 10, Cosari 9, Felebrico 6, Paglinawan 6, Suico 4, R. Gabat 3, Garcia 3, Sumoda 2, Barroga 2.

UST 96 - Cabanero 16, Baclaan 16, Santos 14, Mantua 9, Crisostomo 9, Manalang 8, M. Pangilinan 7, Gesalem 5, Concepcion 4, Lazarte 4, Garing 3, Herrera 1, Escobido 0, R. Pangilinan 0, Canoy 0.

Quarters: 28-23, 48-47, 69-64, 85-85, 100-96.

