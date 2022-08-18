San Sebastian keeps quarterfinal bid alive with win over Letran

SAN Sebastian kept itself in the running for the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup quarterfinals with a 69-64 victory over Letran on Thursday in San Juan.

The Golden Stags proved to be calm and collected from the line as Ian Suico, Tristan Felebrico, and Alex Desoyo made seven of their nine freebies in the last three minutes of the game and hack out the tough win over the Knights.

Ichie Altamirano had 12 points, seven assists, five boards, and four steals as San Sebastian gained a bit of a redemption after losing in the semifinals of the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup a day before.

"Yung game sa D-League, di pa rin ako maka-get over kasi sa amin na yun eh. Pero nag-move on ako at bumawi ako. Pinakita ko sa teammates ko na ili-lead ko sila," said the veteran guard as the Golden Stags improved to a 3-3 record in Group B.

Continue reading below ↓

Suico paced San Sebastian with 13 points, Felebrico nabbed a double-double of 11 points and 10 boards off the bench, and Jesse Sumoda got 10 points and eight rebounds.

Letran fumbled a golden chance to progress to the playoffs as it sunk to an even 3-3 card.

Watch Now

Louie Sangalang claimed 17 points, six rebounds, and two blocks, as Kurt Reyson had 12 points, five rebounds, and three steals for the Knights. With reports from Sofia Rodelas

The scores:

San Sebastian 69 - Suico 13, Altamirano 12, Felebrico 11, Sumoda 10, Desoyo 8, Cosari 4, Janao 3, Calahat 2, Escobido 2, Yambing 2, Una 2, Shanoda 0, Barroga 0, Concha 0, Cruz 0.

Letran 64 - Sangalang 17, Reyson 12, Yu 9, Guarino 8, Paraiso 8, Ariar 4, Caralipio 2, Bataller 2, Olivario 2, Tolentino 0, Go 0, Lantaya 0.

Quarterscores: 21-23; 43-38; 55-54; 69-64.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.