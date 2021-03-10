San Juan posts 77-point win over five-man Makati to gain MPBL finals

SAN Juan advanced to the finals of the MPBL Lakan Season in the most anticlimactic fashion, trouncing controversy-riddled Makati Super Crunch, 131-54, on Wednesday in the league's return to play at the Subic Convention Center.

The Knights, as expected, dominated the depleted Super Crunch from the get-go to capture the most lopsided victory in the history of the league in the knockout match for the North Division title that was finally resumed after a year following the postponement of the league due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The result of the game, however, seemed already settled way before tip-off following news that Makati will only be fielding five players in the rubber match due to a dispute between players and management over their salaries.

The issue left Makati’s core that led the team deep into the playoffs opting out of the Subic bubble.

San Juan, nevertheless, returned to a familiar situation, reaching the finals for the second consecutive season and a chance to win MPBL back-to-back titles. After the 77-point victory, the Knights will face either Davao Occidental or Basilan in the finals.

The Knights went on a 15-0 start, and led by as many as 78 points in the lopsided match.

John Wilson had 22 points, while Jhonard Clarito added 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Knights, who had all their 15 players scoring in the match.

Mike Ayonayon, returning to the Knights for this bubble following his first season with NLEX in the PBA, had a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Edwin Asoro scored 21 points but Makati, which only had its homegrown players making the trip, just didn’t have enough players to make it a competitive ballgame.

The Knights will have to wait for their opponents, however, as the South Division finals between Basilan and Davao Occidental has been pushed back with the Steel under quarantine due to a team member testing positive for COVID-19.

The scores:

San Juan 131 – Wilson 22, Clarito 20, Wamar 14, Ayonayon 10, Gabawan 9, Pelayo 9, Rodriguez 8, Bunag 8, Ubalde 8, Aquino 6, Isit 5, Reyes 4, Marquez 4, Estrella 2, Tajonera 2.

Makati 54 – Asoro 21, Sta. Maria 14, Carlos 9, Morales 6, Lloren 4.

Quarterscores: 38-11; 54-17; 94-36; 131-54.