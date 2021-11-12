Rodriguez, Wamar clutch as San Juan nips Pasig-Sta. Lucia in Filbasket

LARRY Rodriguez and Orlan Wamar converted crucial free throws as San Juan defeated Pasig Sta. Lucia, 72-70, on Thursday in the Filbasket Subic Championship.

Rodriguez and Wamar split their trips to the free throw line, while Jeric Teng missed the potential game-winner, enough for the Knights to escape with the victory over the Realtors.

San Juan is currently in third place with a 6-2 win-loss record, while Pasig evened its record to 4-4.

The Knights were leading by five points, 70-65, when Ryan Costelo hit a three and Cedrick Ablaza making two free throws to tie the game.

Rodriguez though grabbed an important offensive rebound on the next play, forcing Jerald Bautista to foul. After making one free throw, Pasig still had a chance to gain the lead but Ablaza missed a field goal, and was forced to foul again, leading to a Wamar free throw.

Jun Manzo had 16 points for San Juan.

Keith Agovida had 18 points as Davao Occidental improved to 7-2 with a 108-50 rout of Muntinlupa, which stayed winless in eight games.

Jeff Viernes scored 21 points as MTrans Buracai De Laiya-Batangas City Tanduay Athletics beat 7A Primus, 82-75.

The Athletics go 4-3, while 7A Primus slipped to 2-7.

