San Juan overpowers Val City in MPBL Invitational opener

SAN Juan Knights Go for Gold AICC ripped Val City - MJAS Zenith, 97-64, to kickstart its campaign in the 2021 MPBL Invitational on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Orlan Wamar exploded for 27 points on a sizzling 7-of-9 shooting from deep, while also collecting five assists and three rebounds in a dominant start for the preseason favorites.

Jason Melano added 11 points and eight boards, Arvin Gamboa had 11 points off the bench, and Alvin Abundo got six points, eight assists, three rebounds, and three steals as the Knights hardly missed the presence of Rhenz Abando, who was out due to a sprained ankle.

San Juan wasted little time asserting its dominance, coming out hot off the gates with a 24-8 opener and never looked back, constantly pounding on Val City to take the 33-point victory.

The Knights seized the early lead in Group C.

"Ayaw namin ilagay sa ulo namin yun [na kami ang favorite] at kailangan namin trabahuin namin yun," said San Juan coach Randy Alcantara.

Coach Randy Alcantara and the Knights are off to a fine start.

PHOTO: mpbl

Kevin Villafranca led Val City with 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, while gunner Patrick Cabahug got 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Iloilo United Royals slipped past the Negros Muscovados, 83-77, in the curtain raiser earlier in the day.

Gelo Vito hita three-pointer with 52 seconds left as Iloilo took an 83-73 lead and fended off a late rally from Negros.

Chito Jaime powered the Royals with 18 points, Aaron Jeruta contributed 12 points, six assists, and four rebounds, and Donald Gumaru got 12 points and four boards in the Group A win.

Negros, one of two league newcomers, was led by Jafet Claridad's 19 points built on five treys.

