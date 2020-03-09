San Juan Knights ride Clarito's hot hands to beat Makati in Game 1

JHONARD Clarito kept defending champion San Juan unscathed in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Cup playoffs.
The hardworking forward tallied 19 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, and two steals to lead the Knights to a 76-60 victory over Makati in Game One of the North Division Finals on Monday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.
Mike Ayonayon added 12 points but struggled with his 5-of-13 clip while also grabbing six rebounds and three assists while John Wilson shot only 4-of-13 to notch 11 points, eight boards, three dimes, two steals, and two blocks in the win.
That hardly mattered, though, with the top-seeded Knights riding the energy provided by Clarito in the second half.
San Juan overturned a 51-46 deficit in the last 1:32 of the third quarter with a 10-0 burst for a 56-51 lead entering the fourth period. The Knights kept up the pressure from there, outscoring Makati, 20 to 9 in the final frame.
"Noong halftime, sabi ko lang pantayan o higitan pa namin yung energy ng Makati para makuha namin yung panalo," said coach Randy Alcantara, whose side only needs one more win to earn a return trip to the championship series.
Game Two is on Wednesday at Makati Coliseum.
Cedrick Ablaza paced the third-seeded Super Crunch with 11 points, four rebounds, and two steals, as Joseph Sedurifa and Rudy Lingganay were held to just 10 points.
Joshua Torralba also had a paltry 3-of-13 shooting night as he was held to seven points for Makati.
The Scores:
SAN JUAN 76 - Clarito 19, Ayonayon 12, Wilson 11, Estrella 9, Wamar 8, Tajonera 6, Pelayo 5, Reyes 4, Gabawan 2, Isit 0, Aquino 0, Victoria 0.
MAKATI 60 - Ablaza 11, Sedurifa 10, Lingganay 10, Torralba 7, Apinan 7, Villanueva 6, Morales 3, Baloria 2, Atkins 2, Manlangit 2, Importante 0, Cruz 0, Asoro 0, Cayanan 0.
Quarters: 24-11, 38-35, 56-51, 76-60.