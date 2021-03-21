San Juan Knights' John Wilson bags MPBL Lakan Season MVP award

JOHN Wilson of San Juan has beennamed MVP of the MPBL Lakan Season.

The 34-year-old Wilson received the award prior to Game Four of the finals between San Juan and Davao Occidental.

Wilson is no stranger to winning MVP awards, earning the title in the NCAA in 2009 while playing for Jose Rizal University.

Wilson, who averaged 19.6 points, 6.15 rebounds, 2.53 assists and 2.4 steals, was joined in the All-MPBL First Team by San Juan teammate Mike Ayonayon, last season’s MVP runner-up Mark Yee of Davao Occidental, Jeric Teng of Pasig, and Jeckster Apinan of Makati.

The All-MPBL Second Team is composed of last season’s MVP Gab Banal of Bacoor, Aris Dionisio of Manila, Pamboy Raymundo of Gensan, Cris Bitoon of Manila, and Dhon Reverente of Pasay.

Yee also bagged the Defensive Player of the Year award, while Davao Occidental teammate Billy Ray Robles was given the Sportsmanship Award.

“I worked a lot for this award. I spent more time working out than with my family. I spend six times a week for training. Deserve ko talaga ito,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s regular season saw the San Juan guard leading the Knights to first place with a 26-4 slate. He also scored a league-record 44 points during the Knights’ victory over Pampanga on Sept. 17, 2019.

Nueva Ecija team owner Bong Cuevas was awarded the Executive of the Year plum.