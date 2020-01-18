Birthday-boy Wilson leads surge as San Juan asserts mastery of Davao Occidental

ILOILO -- San Juan proved why its the defending champions, owning the number of Davao Occidental anew, 84-65, Saturday in the 2019-2020 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Cup at University of San Agustin Gym here.

John Wilson sparked the Knights' killer 13-0 onslaught that turned the game from a tight 65-57 lead to a commanding 78-57 advantage with 3:55 left to play in a rematch of the Datu Cup Finals.

Wilson, who turned 33 years old, pumped 14 points and seven rebounds as the Go for Gold-backed San Juan remained at the top of the North Division with its 23-3 win-loss card.

It was a great escape act for the Knights, who seemed poised to break the game wide open after taking an early 43-17 lead in the second quarter and shot 11-of-26 from deep in the first half.

But that sizzling shooting seemingly cooled off after the break, with Davao Occidental crawling back in the third frame and got to within eight to set up the tight finish.

The Tigers, however, could not complete the comeback as they committed 29 turnovers, against just nine miscues for the Knights.

San Juan also had no problems turning those mistakes to 32 easy points despite losing the rebounding battle, 55 to 39.

"Sinabi ko lang na wag kami mag-relax at panatilihin lang yung aggressiveness kasi Davao yun eh. Alam namin na pinaghandaan kami noon at babawi sila after the championship," said coach Randy Alcantara. "Ni-ready din namin ang players namin at nagtrabaho naman lahat. Kita naman sa resulta."

Orlan Wamar paced San Juan with 15 points on a 3-of-7 clip from beyond the arc, as Renzo Subido shot 3-of-6 from threes to score 11.

Collectively, the Knights finished with a 15-of-39 three-point shooting, good for 38-percent.

San Juan also snapped Davao Occidental's five-game run to drop to 21-4, but remained on top of the South Division.

Yvan Ludovice and Mark Yee topscored for the Tigers in the losing cause with 14 points apiece.

The Scores:

SAN JUAN 84 -- Wamar 15, Wilson 14, Subido 11, Ayonayon 9, Clarito 9, Tajonera 9, Rodriguez 6, Isit 4, Estrella 4, Reyes 2, Aquino 1, Victoria 0, Bonifacio 0, Pelayo 0, Bunag 0.

DAVAO OCCIDENTAL 65 -- Ludovice 14, Yee 14, Gaco 9, Calo 8, Robles 6, Balagtas 5, Albo 3, Mocon 2, Bonleon 2, Forrester 1, Raymundo 1, Saldua 0, Dumagan 0, Adormeo 0.

Quarters: 26-13, 49-31, 63-51, 84-65.