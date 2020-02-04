Wilson, Ayonayon deliver as San Juan vents ire on Caloocan to sustain MPBL lead

SAN Juan-Go for Gold got back in the win column after obliterating Caloocan-Victory Liner, 111-88, Tuesday in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay.

John Wilson posted 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals as the Knights rose to a league-best 25-4.

Mike Ayonayon chipped in 17 markers and nine dimes while Renzo Subido caught fire from behind the arc with 16 points on four triples.

"Galing kami sa talo kaya kailangan naming mag regroup, kailangan naming manalo papunta sa playoffs para mabalik yung kumpyansa coming from a loss," said San Juan coach Randy Alcantara.

Up by just eight early in the payoff period, San Juan unloaded nine unanswered points to establish a 17-point game and put the game away, 90-73.

Laurenz Victoria's triple at the 1:35 mark of the fourth quarter gave the Knights their biggest lead of the match at 27, 109-82.

Damien Lasco led the Supremos with 21 points while Cedric Labing-isa had 10 markers and 10 assists. Danny Marilao chalked up 15 points and nine boards.

With the loss, Caloocan needs to win their game against Mindoro on Wednesday and hope that Pasay loses against the Tamaraws later.

They would end up on a tie if this scenario happens and the Supremos will advance due to head-to-head matchup as they beat the Voyagers, 78-72.



The Scores:

San Juan-Go for Gold 111 - Wilson 24, Ayonayon 17, Subido 16, Rodriguez 16, Wamar 12, Clarito 6, Buñag 4, Aquino 3, Tajonera 3, Victoria 3, Gabawan 3, Estrella 2, Pelayo 2, Bonifacio 0.

Caloocan-Victory Liner 88 - Lasco 21, Marilao 15, Escalambre 14, Sanga 12, Labing-isa 10, Tongco 7, Ambulodto 6, Garcia 3, Sarangay 0, Cayson 0, Cervantes 0, Gonzales 0.

Quarterscores: 32-28, 48-45, 79-68, 111-88.