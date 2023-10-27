San Juan Knights' big comeback stun Nueva Ecija in Game One

THE San Juan Knights beat the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, 86-82, to draw first blood in their MPBL North Division semifinal series on Friday night at the Brenz Z. Guiao Sports Complex in Pampanga.

Orlan Wamar Jr gave the Knights the lead, 83-82, and a clutch three-pointer courtesy of Marwin Taywan with 18 seconds remaining sealed the win that gave the Knights a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

That completed a big fightback for the Knights, who were down 12 at halftime but clawed back in the third frame with a 24-7 run that cut Nueva Ecija's lead to two points, 57-59.

Wamar led San Juan with 19 points, four rebounds, and seven assists, while Nikko Panganiban finished with 17 points, 9 rebounds, and six assists.

Villarias tallied 14 points, three rebounds, and one assist while Christopher Bitoon added 14 points, two rebounds, and four assists for the Rice Vanguards.

