San Juan Knights nip Muntinlupa to punch MPBL playoff ticket

SAN Juan Knights Go for Gold AICC clinched the first quarterfinal seat in the MPBL Invitational after a 71-67 squeaker over Muntinlupa Cagers on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

CJ Isit drained the pressure-packed free throws that iced San Juan's third straight win in Group C after the Knights lost a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Jason Melano again starred for the Knights with 13 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block. Orlan Wamar drained four three-pointers for his 12 points, and Jhonard Clarito notched a double-double of 11 points and 10 boards.

The loss also eliminated Muntinlupa, which suffered its third straight defeat in the bracket.

Rey Peralta paced the Cagers with 12 points in the loss.

Sta. Lucia still perfect

Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors also remained perfect in Group A after holding a defensive clinic in the fourth quarter on the way to a 87-60 win over Caloocan Excellence.

The Realtors held the Excellence scoreless for all but the last 24 seconds of the canto to cruise to the easy triumph and close in on a quarterfinal spot.

"Ang pini-preach ko lagi sa mga players is to play defense. Hangga't hindi tapos yung 24 seconds na shot clock and wala sa amin yung bola, let's continue playing defense," said Pasig coach Bong dela Cruz.

Allen Mina drained five treys en route to his 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals to lead the Realtors.

Justin Arana nabbed a double-double with his 14 points, 12 boards, and three steals, as Fran Yu gathered 13 points, five rebounds, four assists, and four steals as Pasig improved to 3-0.

Caloocan was eliminated from the playoff race after falling to 1-3.

In the curtain raiser, Mar Villahermosa dropped 33 points to lift Makati FSD Blazers past Laguna Krah Asia, 92-86.

The former San Beda guard dropped 26 in the first half that kept Makati afloat before a late charge allowed the Blazers to snatch a second win in three outings in Group B.

Lord Casajeros added 18 points and six rebounds, while Jan Formento had 11 in the conquest over winless Laguna (0-3).

Manila Stars also stunned Imus-Buracai de Laiya, 83-77, to gain a share of the Group D lead where both teams now hold identical 3-1 cards.

Carlo Lastimosa spearheaded Manila with 14 points, five assists, two rebounds, and a steal, John Rey Villanueva scored 12 points, and Brent Paraiso and Dan Sara combined for 21.

Kurt Reyson led Imus with 14 points and four assists in its first loss in the pocket tourney.

Iloilo United Royals also ended its group phase with a 71-66 triumph over the Bacoor City Strikers to inch closer at clinching a quarters ticket in Group A.

Levi Hernandez pumped in 19 points and three rebounds while Chito Jaime completed a double-double of 16 points and 12 boards in the win that pushed Iloilo to 3-1 and eliminate 1-3 Bacoor.

