Fuentes, Calisaan, Jamito solid in San Juan Knights rout of Makati

ROUSED from a deep sleep, San Juan trounced Makati, 95-85, on Monday to press its drive in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme at the Batangas City Coliseum.



Trailing for the most part of the game, the Knightsd dropped a 17-point bomb, 8 coming from Judel Ric Fuentes, to seize control, 83-70, and tally their third straight victory for a 6-4 record in the single round-robin elimination phase among 22 teams.

Calisaan stands out

Fuentes wound up with 22 points and 3 assists to complement the 18-point, 17-rebound effort of Michael Calisaan, who was chosen best player of the game.



Jammer Jamito also shone for the Knights with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and so did Orlan Wamar with 9 points and 10 assists.



Starting strong, Makati surged ahead at 31-13 and led for nearly 30 minutes before sputtering in the fourth quarter and dropping to a 1-11 slate that formally put the MNL Kingpins out of quarterfinal contention.



Makati got 18 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists from Kenz Rei Diokno, 16 points from Mark Angelo Samonte, and 13 each from homegrown Carlos Morales and Mark Lester Sta. Maria.



The MPBL returns to San Fernando, Pampanga on Tuesday with another triple-bill at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center. Bacolod clashes with Mindoro at 5 p.m., Valenzuela tackles Manila at 7 p.m. and Imus battles Quezon City at 9 p.m.

