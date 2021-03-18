San Juan Knights hold off Davao in Game 2, level MPBL Finals at 1-1

SAN Juan outlasted Davao Occidental, 70-65, in Game Two to even the MPBL Lakan Season National Finals on Thursday at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

John Wilson and Mike Ayonayon led the Knights’ breakaway early in the fourth quarter before veteran big man Larry Rodriguez made the biggest basket of the endgame to enable the Knights to level the best-of-five series at 1-1.

The Knights will look to ride the momentum of the victory in Game 3 set on Saturday in the league's Subic bubble.

Wilson topscored with 17 points while Ayonayon added 15 for the Knights, who entered the playoffs sa top favorites to repeat.

The two combined in a decisive 8-0 run, six coming from Ayonayon alone, that broke the last standoff at 52-52. Wilson then connected on a crucial three-pointer for a 63-55 lead with 4:12 left.

The reigning champion also spoiled the effort of Emman Calo, who scored a game-high 26 points while carrying the fight for Davao Occidental in the second half.

San Juan gave up the first nine points of the match but bounced back in the second and led by nine, 33-24, following a triple by Wilson.

Calo spearheaded the Tigers' comeback by hitting a three for a 50-43 advantage.

Wilson shot 3-of-9 from three-point land while Ayonayon, who is now with NLEX but is on loan to San Juan, had a near double-double after dishing out nine assists.

Jhonard Clarito also helped San Juan’s cause after tallying nine points and 11 rebounds.

Mark Yee (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Billy Robles (11 points and 10 rebounds), heroes in Davao’s Game 1 win, had double-double efforts go for naught.

The scores:

San Juan 70 – Wilson 17, Ayonayon 15, Clarito 9, Rodriguez 8, Reyes 4, Gabawan 4, Wamar 3, Estrella 3, Isit 3, Pelayo 3, Tajonera 1, Aquino 0, Bunag 0, Marquez 0.

Davao Occidental 65 – Calo 26, Yee 13, Robles 11, Balagtas 6, Mocon 2, Custodio 2, Gaco 2, Ludovice 1, Albo 1, Terso 1, Bonleon 0, Raymundo 0.

Quarters: 15-15; 38-37; 52-50; 70-65.