    Basketball

    San Juan escapes Muntinlupa in Filbasket

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Judel Fuentes San Juan Filbasket
    Judel Fuentes rises for a jumper.

    SAN Juan weathered a late rally by Muntinlupa to escape with an 85-80 victory on Sunday in the 2022 Filbasket Summer Championship at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

    The Knights were leading, 80-51, but Angelis Resort outscored their opponent, 28-4, but their comeback bid was not enough.

    Judel Fuentes had 27 points as San Juan improved its record to 4-3 win-loss, while Muntinlupa fell to 3-3.

    Family’s Brand Sardines-Atami Sardines Zamboanga, on the other hand, routed Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, 84-65, to level its record to 3-3.

    Zamboanga had 28 points in the second quarter to gain a 51-37 halftime lead. Chito Jaime scored 13 points for Zamboanga.

    Kuala Lumpur Aseel defeated Danao City MJAS Zenith, 80-67, to improve its card to 4-5 win-loss.

      Mei Mei Ting had 20 points for KL Aseel, which thwarted the 24-point effort of Patrick Cabahug.

      Danao slipped to 1-5.

