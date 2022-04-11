San Juan escapes Muntinlupa in Filbasket

SAN Juan weathered a late rally by Muntinlupa to escape with an 85-80 victory on Sunday in the 2022 Filbasket Summer Championship at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Filbasket news

The Knights were leading, 80-51, but Angelis Resort outscored their opponent, 28-4, but their comeback bid was not enough.

Judel Fuentes had 27 points as San Juan improved its record to 4-3 win-loss, while Muntinlupa fell to 3-3.

Family’s Brand Sardines-Atami Sardines Zamboanga, on the other hand, routed Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, 84-65, to level its record to 3-3.

Zamboanga had 28 points in the second quarter to gain a 51-37 halftime lead. Chito Jaime scored 13 points for Zamboanga.

Kuala Lumpur Aseel defeated Danao City MJAS Zenith, 80-67, to improve its card to 4-5 win-loss.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Mei Mei Ting had 20 points for KL Aseel, which thwarted the 24-point effort of Patrick Cabahug.

Danao slipped to 1-5.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.