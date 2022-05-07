Tempers flare as San Juan drags Nueva Ecija to Filbasket Finals KO game

SAN Juan sent the 2022 Filbasket Summer Championship round to a knockout game after defeating Nueva Ecija, 71-65, on Friday night at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

The Knights made crucial shots in the end game to even the series at 1-1, forcing a Game Three to be played on Sunday at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

Judel Fuentes had 16 points and Jhonard Clarito had 14 points for the Knights, who also got 10 points and 10 rebound from Ato Ular.

Clarito converted a two-pointer to extend the lead to 66-63 after CJ Isit gave San Juan the lead. Fuentes made a jumper for a 68-64 gap, and Orlan Wamar sealed the victory with a three with 21 seconds left to settle the score.

Tempers flared in the first half when unsportsmanlike fouls were meted against Michael Mabulac and Bobby Balucanag of Nueva Ecija, and Fuentes. Three technical fouls were handed including San Juan coach Nani Epondulan for entering the court.

Nueva Ecija coach Jerson Cabiltas was thrown out of the game for continuous complaining while also been seen throwing out a whiteboard marker during the incident.

Joseph Ubalde of San Juan and Jay Collado of Nueva Ecija were also tagged with unsportsmanlike fouls in the second period.

Mabulac had 14 points to lead the Capitals, who won Game One, 77-61.

