San Juan, Basilan emerge as early favorites in MPBL Invitationals

FORMER titlist San Juan Knights Go for Gold AICC and VisMin Super Cup champion Basilan-Jumbo Plastic emerge as the early favorites to rule the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Invitational tournament which tips off this Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

MPBL Invitational preview

After nine months of wait, the regional league is back in business with the two proud clubs putting themselves in front of the line for the potential ruler of the Dec. 11 to 23 tilt.

San Juan will be led by ex-pros Alvin Abundo, Larry Rodriguez, and Letran star Rhenz Abando, while Basilan will be leaning on NBL MVP Encho Serrano and mainstays Hesed Gabo and Michael Juico, both hopeful to be the last two teams standing when the pocket tourney culminates in Dec. 23.

But 20 other teams are out to dislodge them from their pedestal, with Manila Stars, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, and Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors also among those in the running.

Teams were placed into four groups, all of which will play in daily quintuple-headers with only the top two teams in each group progressing to the single-elimination playoffs.

The two favored crews are actually seeing action in the opening day with San Juan facing Val City - MJAS Zenith in Group C action at 1:30 p.m., and Basilan serving as the main event at 9 p.m. when it takes on the Bicol Volcanoes in a Group B duel.

Also scheduled in a stacked first day are the Iloilo United Royals against the Negros Muscovados at 9:30 a.m.; the game between All-Star Bacolod Ballers and Bacoor City Strikers at 4 p.m.; and Bulacan Kuyas meeting Imus Bandera at 6:30 p.m.

Group A is composed of Pasig, Bacoor, Iloilo, Bacolod, Negros, and Caloocan Excellence; while in Group B are Basilan, Bicol, Laguna Krah Asia, Marikina Shoe City, and Makati FSD Blazers.

In Group C are San Juan, Valenzuela, Nueva Ecija, Muntinlupa Cagers, and Sarangani Marlins; as part of Group D are Manila, Imus, Bulacan, Mindoro EOG Sports Tamaraws, Emkai-Rizal Xentromall Golden Coolers, and GenSan Warriors.

Fans are also expected to be back in the bleachers, albeit in a limited capacity, with commissioner Kenneth Duremdes announcing the landmark move for the newly professional league.

