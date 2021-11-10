Thirdy Ravena, San-En bow to Shinshu after another endgame collapse

SAN-EN NeoPhoenix suffered another lategame collapse, losing to the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 92-79, Wednesday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

The visitors broke away from a 64-all deadlock with 8:49 remaining and used an 18-4 barrage to seize control of the game and grab an 82-68 advantage after a Josh Hawkinson floater with 4:52 remaining.

It was a bitter home defeat for San-En which suffered its fourth straight loss to drop to a 3-9 card.

Shota Tsuyama had his best game to date, shooting 3-of-5 from deep for his 17 points off the bench, while providing support was Ryo Tawatari who had 14 points in his second start for the NeoPhoenix.

Thirdy Ravena also garnered 10 points and five rebounds in the defeat, while Kazuma Tsuya got 11 points in a game where imports Robert Carter and Justin Knox shot a combined 5-of-19 from the field and was held to a collective nine rebounds.

San-En will now hit the road to face the Toyama Grouses this weekend at Toyama City Gymnasium, with Ravena facing off for the first time against fellow Gilas Pilipinas teammate Dwight Ramos.

Hawkinson stormed the paint for Shinshu (7-5) with 28 points and nine rebounds, while Yuta Okada made four triples for 23 points, two boards, and two blocks.

Matthew Aquino did not play in the game, but will hope to suit up this weekend when the Brave Warriors head home at the White Ring Arena to meet Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars.

