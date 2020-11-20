Serbian coach sees bright future for 'total package' Thirdy Ravena

FIVE games in and Thirdy Ravena has already convinced San-En NeoPhoenix coach Branislav Vicentic that he can be an integral part of the B.League team.

"He's a highly energetic guy and very skilled. He had a good skill coach before me, a good basketball coach before me, so he can play back to the basket, he's vertical, he is very athletic, good shot. He's the full package," the Serbian mentor told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala.

Ravena was quick to show what he can do to his Japanese fans, posting averages of 12.0 points on 36-percent shooting, along with 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.7 minutes of action in his maiden B.League season.

Wins, however, are hard to come by as the lowly San-En went 1-4 with Ravena in the lineup. Yet Vicentic cut the former Ateneo star and his team, for that matter, some slack as San-En has yet to trot out a full roster.

Vicentic and San-En's Serbian reinforcements only arrived in Japan on October 3, missing two weeks of action and the tea m's first six games of the season. American import Kyle Hunt only played in the team's ninth game, while Ravena missed the team's first 10.

Moreover, import Nenad Miljenovic has been out for the past two weeks with a strained hamstring.

"We are right now in the period that normal teams had in August - the preseason. That's our problem right now. That's why our score is not great," he said as the NeoPhoenix sit at the bottom of the standings with their 2-13 win-loss record.

Still, Vicentic is confident about Ravena's abilities and noted that he fits like a glove to the fast-paced style of play he wants to put in place for the NeoPhoenix.

"I like uptempo playing basketball. I like a lot of offenses, a lot of defenses. I don't want to play this low possession basketball and I think (the uptempo) kind of basketball is the kind that will fit professionally for Thirdy Ravena," he said.

It's not lost on Vicentic, though, of the pressures Ravena may be dealing being the first Filipino to play in the Japanese professional league.

"I'm just a little concerned about the pressure on Thirdy's back, and can he handle that? You know, we're all supportive here and we'll support him all the way," he said.

"We're not supposed to forget that he's a young guy and he's a really big star in the Philippines, so I understand that. So, I'm gonna be here for giving him advice whenever he needs, even if he don't ask, I will give him advice on how to overcome those situations."

Vicentic even shared that he is in constant communication with Ravena through this process, which he believes has benefited the 23-year-old's performance.

"I told him nobody's career is going straight up. Everybody struggles a little bit from time to time, so that's why we are here to help him and every single player in our team," he said.

"The level of things that I'm asking from my players is high. So there is a lot of tactical things that I want my players to do. Right now he's adjusting on those demands, let's call it like that. But his potential is great."

Vicentic has no doubt that Ravena has more to offer for the NeoPhoenix as they look to make the most of this two-week break before returning to action on December 2 against Shimane Susanoo Magic.

"His basketball potential is great. I put in the whole package - intelligence, basketball intelligence, athleticism, skills. So I think he's great, really. We just need to continue working with him and encourage him."