NeoPhoenix suffer 3rd straight defeat as late charge falls short

AKITA Northern Happinets outwitted San-En NeoPhoenix in the clutch to pull off an 88-83 win in the 2020-21 B.League Saturday at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

Javier Carter delivered the haymakers for the visitors, including the game-icing freebies with 20 seconds left to send San-En to its third straight loss.

Carter poured 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals to help Akita continue its mastery of San-En.

Alex Davis added 14 points, eight boards, and four assists, while Oura Sota and Masashi Hosoya scored 11 points apiece for the Happinets.

With San-En knocking on Akita's doors, 80-78, Takatoshi Furakawa and Carter conspired for five straight points to extend the lead to seven, 85-78, with 1:16 left.

But Stevan Jelovac and Tatsuya Suzuki refused to back down, cutting the lead down to three, 86-80 with 21 seconds left.

Carter, however, scuttled those dreams as he drained his freebies to lock up the victory.

Jelovac led the hosts with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Kyle Hunt had 18 points, eight boards, and three assists in the loss.

Shuto Terazono went 4-of-6 from deep to nab 16 points, four assists, and three rebounds, while Kawashima got 15 points, four steals, and two assists to fall to a 10-34 record.

San-En will try to get one over Akita on Sunday as the two teams clash at the same venue, while still awaiting the return of Filipino import Thirdy Ravena.

The Northern Happinets, on the other hand, improved to 25-18.