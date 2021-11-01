Thirdy Ravena misfires vs Kagawa as San-En exits Emperor's Cup

SAN-EN NeoPhoenix crashed out of the 97th Emperor's Cup, falling to second division team Kagawa Five Arrows, 95-71, Monday at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

Thirdy Ravena had a forgettable 3-of-14 shooting from the field as he only wound up with seven points, to go with seven rebounds and two assists to bow out of the All Japan Basketball Championship tourney.

Kagawa pulled away in the second quarter, taking a 51-37 halftime lead and continued to step on the gas pedal to erect a 29-point lead, 83-54, with a Rhys Vague three with 7:51 left on the clock.

Vague powered the Five Arrows with 26 points on a blazing 7-of-11 shooting from threes, to go with nine boards, five dimes, and two blocks to remain as the only second division team alive in the single-elimination tilt.

Angus Brandt added 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Hiroki Taniguchi had 14 points on 4-of-7 clip from deep.

Kagawa will now head to the quarterfinals on Tuesday, awaiting the winner of the game between the Shiga Lakestars and Alvark Tokyo.

Yusei Sugiura paced San-En with 16 points in the exit.

The NeoPhoenix also had pedestrian games from imports Justin Knox, who had 14 points and six boards, and Robert Carter, who finished with 11 points and five rebounds in the loss.

