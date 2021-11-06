Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Thirdy misses late triple as San-En loses 18-point lead to Shibuya

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Thirdy Ravena, San-en NeoPhoenix
    PHOTO: San-En NeoPhoenix/ B.LEAGUE

    SAN-EN NeoPhoenix flamed out in the second half, losing grip of an 18-point lead to kneel to SunRockers Shibuya, 70-64, in the 2021-22 B.League season Saturday at Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

    James Michael McAdoo put on a show in the fourth quarter, scoring nine of his 31 points as he willed the hosts back from a 41-23 third quarter deficit. He also grabbed 14 rebounds and five steals to make up for his seven turnovers.

    Josh Harrellson also tallied a double-double of 13 points and 11 boards to help Shibuya win back-to-back games and rise to 7-3.

    The two imports conspired in the telling 24-6 third quarter barrage that allowed it to knot the game at 47 and set up the frantic finish.

    Thirdy Ravena B.League news

    McAdoo's split from the line at the 1:09 mark left a window of opportunity for the NeoPhoenix, but Thirdy Ravena missed the potential go-ahead trey that led to McAdoo and Leo Vendrame to lock up the victory.

    Kaito Morizane also made big shots in the fourth period as he added eight points on 2-of-8 clip from deep, as Kosuke Ishii had seven points, three assists, and two rebounds for the SunRockers.

      Justin Knox led San-En with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Robert Carter had 14 points, seven assists, six boards, and two blocks.

      It was another frigid night for Ravena, who only shot 2-of-8 from deep and missed all three of his three-pointers to settle for just four points, three rebounds, an assist, and a steal against four turnovers.

      The NeoPhoenix sunk to 3-7, but will have a chance to redeem themselves in the second of this two-game series on Sunday.

      PHOTO: San-En NeoPhoenix/ B.LEAGUE

