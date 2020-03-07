San Beda pulls off escape act vs UP to set up PCCL Finals showdown vs Ateneo

SAN Beda bucked a late surge from University of the Philippines to take the 65-63 victory and advance to the 2019 Philippine Collegiate Champions League Finals Saturday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Calvin Oftana split his freebies with 4.5 seconds left to give the Red Lions a two-point lead and keep the door open, but CJ Catapusan wasn't able to force overtime as he missed his desperation baseline jumper as time expired.

"Great escape," said coach Boyet Fernandez as his side lost a 12-point lead, 52-40, with 8:53 remaining. "Mga bata pa rin kasi, but we're really starting to play together. We still need to play as a team."

Continue reading below ↓

Oftana, last year's NCAA MVP, led San Beda with 16 points, two rebounds, and two assists as it set a Finals date against Ateneo on Sunday.

Ralph Penuela also chimed in 11 points, seven boards, and two assists, James Canlas collected nine points and eight rebounds, and Kemark Carino also registered nine points and five boards in the win.

UP looked dead in the water before Ricci Rivero pumped life back to the Fighting Maroons and got to within one, 64-63, with a tough leaning three with 7.3 seconds left before faltering late.

"Rivero is Rivero. I know UP will come back, but at least, we passed this one and hopefully we play our usual game against Ateneo," said Fernandez.

Rivero led UP with 27 points, nine coming in the fourth period, on top of four rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and one steal.

Murrell had 15 points and five boards as the Fighting Maroons take consolation in the third place game against UV.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Scores:

SAN BEDA 65 -- Oftana 16, Penuela 11, Canlas 9, Alfaro 9, Carino 9, Cuntapay 5, Bahio 4, Etrata 2, Abuda 0, Villejo 0, Ejercito 0, Visser 0.

UP 63 -- Rivero 27, Murrell 15, Catapusan 6, Gob 6, Spencer 4, Ramos 3, Gomez de Liano 2, Madrigal 0, Santiago 0.

Quarters: 14-10, 25-30, 49-40, 65-63.