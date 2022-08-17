San Beda notches second victory, keeps JRU winless

SAN Beda wiggled away from a testy challenge from Jose Rizal University and captured its second win, 88-69, in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Wednesday in San Juan.

The Red Lions used an 18-0 charge in the fourth quarter to turn the game from a close 69-64 affair with 7:14 left to a commanding 23-point lead, 87-64 with 1:29 to play.

Peter Alfaro led five players to score in double figures for San Beda with his 15 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep, to go with three rebounds and three assists as the Mendiola crew rose to 2-4 in Group B.

"I just think we could've handled yung physicality much better. Towards the end, when we were composed, when we were able to execute, that's when we hit our shots," said coach Yuri Escueta.

James Kwekuteye contributed 13 points, six boards, four dimes, and three steals, Justine Sanchez also collected 13 points and three rebounds, and JB Bahio had 11 points, eight boards, and five assists for the Red Lions.

Continue reading below ↓

Ry dela Rosa carried the Heavy Bombers with 19 points from a 5-of-7 clip from deep in the defeat as they slid to 0-5 in the preseason tourney. With reports from Juris Salvanera

Watch Now

The scores:

San Beda 88 - Alfaro 15, Kwekuteye 13, Sanchez 13, Bahio 11, Cuntapay 10, Cortez 9, Ynot 6, Cometa 4, Andrada 3, Visser 2, Jopia 2, Tagala 0, Llarena 0, Tagle 0.

JRU 69 - Dela Rosa 19, Miranda 11, Medina 8, Dionisio 7, Sy 6, Guiab 6, Amores 4, Villarin 3, Gonzales 2, De Jesus 2, Celis 1, De Leon 0, Abaoag 0, Tan 0.

Quarterscores: 19-9; 45-33; 66-56; 88-69.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.